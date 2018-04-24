Twins' Byron Buxton: Won't play Tuesday

Buxton (migraines, toe) will not play in a minor-league rehab game Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Instead, Buxton will head to extended spring training to receive treatment on the left toe he injured over the weekend after fouling a ball off his foot. Buxton is expected to play a few games at extended spring training before hopefully rejoining the Twins sometime during their upcoming series against the Reds this weekend.