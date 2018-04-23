Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays come back clean

Buxton (migraines) received X-rays on his foot Monday, which revealed he didn't suffer any structural damage, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton hit a foul ball off his foot during a rehab game at High-A Fort Myers on Sunday. Although he didn't incur a serious injury, his return from the disabled list could be delayed by a couple days. While he's eligible to be activated Wednesday, it looks like the Twins are looking to have him back for their series against the Reds, which begins Friday.