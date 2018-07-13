Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays come back negative
Buxton (hand) is set to undergo an MRI after his X-rays came back negative, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Buxton suffered a hand injury during Thursday's Triple-A action on a swing, and he left the game shortly after. Although he's currently being considered day-to-day, a stint on the disabled list hasn't been ruled out. More information should become available following the MRI.
