Twins' Byron Buxton: X-rays come back negative

Buxton (hand) is set to undergo an MRI after his X-rays came back negative, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Buxton suffered a hand injury during Thursday's Triple-A action on a swing, and he left the game shortly after. Although he's currently being considered day-to-day, a stint on the disabled list hasn't been ruled out. More information should become available following the MRI.

