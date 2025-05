Chourio was placed on the 7-day injured list at Low-A Fort Myers with an oblique strain, TwinsDaily.com reports.

After a strong professional debut in the Dominican Summer League by hitting .344 (63-for-183) in 2023, Chourio's career hasn't progressed. He hit just .207/.271/.277 at Low-A last year and was hitting just .196/.381/.258 in 29 games at Low-A this season.