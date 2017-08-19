Twins' Byungho Park: Experimenting in left field

Park made his first career start in left field for Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This is apparently the first time he has played in the outfield since he was nine years old, so it seems like a long shot that he would prove competent enough out there on defense to justify sticking there long term. Most importantly, Park is a 31-year-old who has been a league average hitter (100 wRC+) with 10 home runs and a 30.1 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A, so he is simply not hitting enough to realistically profile at any corner spot.