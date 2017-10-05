Twins' Byungho Park: Will work out in U.S. in offseason

Park will stay in Minnesota to work out in the offseason after a disappointing season that saw him hit just .253 with 14 home runs and a .723 OPS at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Park looked set to begin the season as Minnesota's DH after hitting six home runs with a 1.159 OPS in spring training. He failed to make the roster and was sent to Triple-A in a decision that was controversial at the time but looks like the right call given his struggles in the minors. With two years left on a four-year, $12 million deal it would seem likely that the Twins would try to trade him or that he would ask for a buyout and return to South Korea. However, this report would appear to indicate Park is set to remain in the U.S.