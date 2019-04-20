Cron is out of the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Cron is presumably just sitting out the afternoon contest for rest and will likely check back into the lineup for the second half of the twin bill. Willians Astudillo draws the start at first base in Cron's stead and will bat fifth.

