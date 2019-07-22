Twins' C.J. Cron: Sidelined with thumb injury
Cron was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with right thumb inflammation.
Cron spent 10 days on the injured list earlier in the month due to the same injury. The first baseman appeared in five games before heading back to the shelf, going 4-for-19 with a home run in those contests. The move is retroactive to July 21, making Cron eligible to return July 31, should he prove ready. Cody Stashak was summoned to the majors to take Cron's roster spot.
