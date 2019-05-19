Cron went 3-for-6 with a pair of solo home runs and a two-RBI double in Saturday's 18-4 win over the Mariners.

Cron hit homers off of Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc in the second and third innings, and then provided the rest of his offense in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 14-0 at the time. He started as the designated hitter with Nelson Cruz (wrist) out of action. Cron has gone 9-for-17 with three homers, six RBI and seven runs scored in his last four games, boosting his average from .237 to .270 during the run.