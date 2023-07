Culpepper threw six scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his first start Saturday for High-A Cedar Rapids. He had a 2.33 ERA with a 53:15 K:BB ratio in 46.1 innings for Low-A Fort Myers.

Culpepper is an unheralded 13th-round 2002 draft pick from California Baptist University, but he's made a strong impression in his first full minor league season with a 10.3 K/9 and 2.9 BB/9 at Low-A.