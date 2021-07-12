The Twins have selected Povich with the 98th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A fourth-year junior out of Nebraska, Povich emerged as a frontline starter for the Cornhuskers in 2021, posting a 2.82 ERA and 79:19 K:BB In 73.1 innings. The lefty was able to rack up swings and misses with an upper-80s/lower-90s fastball, but questions linger about his ability to add enough strength for the offering to play up in the professional ranks. Povich complements the fastball with a curveball and a changeup, neither of which is a standout offering.