The Twins have selected Kendle with the 159th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Kendle was taken in the 10th round last year but improved his stock by returning to UC Irvine. He hit .387/.479/.590 this spring with a nice combination of power and speed. At 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, the muscular Kendle gets some Tyler O'Neill body comps.