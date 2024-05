The Twins optioned Boushley to Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Minnesota will wait until shortly before Friday's series opener versus the Red Sox to announce a corresponding roster move, but Boushley will head back to Triple-A just one day after being called up. He didn't appear in long relief Wednesday in the Twins' 10-5 win over the White Sox.