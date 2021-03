Thielbar (back) will be available out of the bullpen for Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He's received the green light to make his spring debut after being slowed earlier in camp by a strained back. The lefty reliever shouldn't need more than a handful of appearances this spring to erase any concerns about his availability for the start of the season, so he would still appear to be in good shape to break camp with the Twins.