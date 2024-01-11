The Twins and Thielbar avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.225 million contract Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Thielbar was arbitration-eligible for the third and final time. The left-handed reliever missed some time with injury in 2023 but was highly successful when on the bump, contributing a 3.23 ERA and 36:6 K:BB over 30.2 frames. He'll be a setup man again in 2024.