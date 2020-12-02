Thielbar signed a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Twins on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Thielbar was highly effective in his return to the majors in 2020, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB over 20 innings. By inking a new deal with the Twins on Wednesday, he'll avoid arbitration heading into his age-34 season. The southpaw will have to prove himself over a larger sample in 2021, but he impressed in Minnesota during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.