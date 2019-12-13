Play

Thielbar signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Friday, Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports.

Thielbar has thrown all 98.2 of his major-league innings for the Twins, though none of those have come since 2015. He's since spent time in independent ball and in the minor-league systems of the Padres, Tigers and Braves.

More News
Our Latest Stories