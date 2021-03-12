Thielbar (back) has thrown several live sessions against hitters and could appear in a spring training game later this month, manager Rocco Baldelli told MLB.com.

Thielbar suffered a back strain early in training camp. It looks like he has a chance to be ready for Opening Day, but watch to see how he progresses. Thielbar's unique curveball (he didn't allow a hit the 94 times he threw it last season) and prowess against left-handed batters (.376 OPS allowed) could give him a high leverage role in the bullpen.