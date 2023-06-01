Thielbar (oblique) will be evaluated by the Twins on Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Thielbar has thrown two scoreless innings while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. If all goes well during his evaluation, there's a good chance the Twins activate Thielbar off the injured list Friday. The 36-year-old reliever holds a 1.80 ERA across 10 innings and has been sidelined since May 5 with a right oblique strain.