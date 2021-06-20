Thielbar (2-0) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers after tossing a scoreless inning, striking out one.

Thielbar worked the sixth inning and was flawless, tossing eight of his 12 pitches for strikes en route to a scoreless frame and his second win of the campaign. The left-hander ended a streak of two straight outings allowing runs and while he still owns a decent 4.13 ERA through 22 appearances (24 outings), it's a step in the wrong direction compared to the 2.25 ERA he posted last season.