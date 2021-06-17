Thielbar (1-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Mariners after allowing one run on two hits and four strikeouts across two innings.

Thielbar allowed Seattle's first run of the game on an RBI single from Shed Long, but he was solid the rest of the way and earned the win in his return from a nearly two-week stint on the injured list. The southpaw now owns a 4.30 ERA across 23 innings in 21 appearances, but it's worth noting he's given up at least one run in each of his last two outings.