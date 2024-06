Thielbar threw 1.1 scoreless innings without a strikeout or walk Thursday against Arizona.

It was a confidence building performance for Thielbar who had struggled in June. Thielbar had allowed nine runs (seven earned) and eight hits in his previous 3.2 innings over seven games. He had seemingly lost the ability to control his big breaking curve ball, but looked back to form Thursday. He's been limited to lower-leverage roles while he works out of his slump.