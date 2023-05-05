Thielbar was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right oblique strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The severity of Thielbar's injury is unclear at the moment, so there's no telling if he will require more than a minimum stay on the IL. Either way, it's a tough blow to the Twins' bullpen as Thielbar currently holds a 1.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 11 appearances.