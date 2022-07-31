Thielbar (hamstring) struck out a batter over a perfect inning of relief in his rehab appearance Sunday for Triple-A St. Paul.
Thielbar needed just seven pitches to retire the side in his first appearance since landing on the injured list July 23 with a left hamstring strain. He'll could make one more appearance in the minors but should be ready to return from the IL when first eligible Thursday.
