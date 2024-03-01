Thielbar is dealing with a left hamstring strain and is throwing a bullpen session Friday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.comreports.
The left-hander's start to spring training has been slowed by the injury, but it's encouraging he's now throwing off a mound. Thielbar is scheduled for a live bullpen session next week and should then work through his standard spring buildup.
