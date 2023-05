Thielbar has been diagnosed with a moderate strain of his right oblique and won't throw for a week before being evaluated, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's an encouraging report, but he's still likely out several weeks since it will take him some time to ramp back up again after the layoff. Thielbar will be missed as a key lefty in the bullpen with a stellar 1.80 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 11 appearances.