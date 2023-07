Thielbar (oblique) will make a final rehab appearance for Triple-A St. Paul this weekend before rejoining the Twins early next week in St. Louis, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have been without their key left-hander for nearly three months due to a nagging oblique issue. Thielbar has had one scoreless rehab outing for St. Paul and will have a final tune-up this weekend before being activated.