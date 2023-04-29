Thielbar threw a scoreless inning with a walk while striking out two in Friday's 8-6 win over the Royals. He earned his seventh hold.

Thielbar is off to a strong start to the season with a 2.25 ERA and 10 strikeouts in eight innings with two walks. He's working as the top lefty in the bullpen, but may not be in the mix for saves behind Jorge Lopez, Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran.