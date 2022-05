Thielbar threw a scoreless inning in Sunday's win over Oakland to earn his second hold. He lowered his ERA to 9.00 (10 ER in 10 IP).

After a rough start to the season, Thielbar has given up one run in his last 4.2 innings with an 11:1 K:BB ratio. He's being counted on as an impact reliever, especially against left-handed batters (.606 OPS allowed to lefties last season).