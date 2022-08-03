site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Reinstated from injured list
Thielbar (hamstring) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Thielbar made a relief appearance at Triple-A St. Paul on Sunday and struck out one in a perfect inning. He'll rejoin the Twins' bullpen after Joe Smith was designated for assignment Wednesday.
