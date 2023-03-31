Thielbar threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Thursday's win over Kansas City.
Thielbar took over for starter Pablo Lopez in the sixth inning. Theilbar picked up where he left off last season when he posted a 12.1 K/9 and 15% swinging strike rate that was top 30 among qualified relievers. He'll reprise his role as Minnesota's top lefty reliever and will be used anywhere in the middle to late innings.
More News
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Agrees to terms for 2023•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Makes rehab appearance•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Placed on injured list•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Notches first career save•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Reinstated from restricted list•