Thielbar (hamstring) threw a 20-pitch live session Saturday and is progressing towards a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Thielbar started the season on the 15-day IL after missing spring training action due to a left hamstring strain. In 2023 with the Twins, Thielbar posted a 3.23 ERA, 0.95 ERA and 36:6 K:BB over 30.2 innings.