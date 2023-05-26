Thielbar (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Thielbar should be cleared to return to the Twins' bullpen after just a couple of tuneup outings at the Triple-A level. He was sporting a shiny 1.80 ERA through 11 appearances this season with Minnesota when he suffered a right oblique strain in early May.

