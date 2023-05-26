Thielbar (oblique) is slated to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Thielbar should be cleared to return to the Twins' bullpen after just a couple of tuneup outings at the Triple-A level. He was sporting a shiny 1.80 ERA through 11 appearances this season with Minnesota when he suffered a right oblique strain in early May.
More News
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Throws bullpen session•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Expected to throw off mound soon•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Oblique strain seen as moderate•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Lands on IL•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Records seventh hold•
-
Twins' Caleb Thielbar: Scoreless inning in season debut•