Thielbar (oblique) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout Tuesday for Triple-A St. Paul during a rehab assignment. He's expected to throw again Thursday for the Saints, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It sounds like Thielbar could be activated from the injured list as early as this weekend. He had a 1.80 ERA through 11 appearances this season with Minnesota when he suffered a right oblique strain in early May. He'll bolster a struggling relief corps when he returns.