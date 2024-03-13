Thielbar (hamstring) still isn't able to run at full speed, but believes he'll be ready for Opening Day, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He threw another batting practice session Tuesday.

It's a little worrisome he can't run at full speed, but it sounds like he has enough time to be ready for the start of the season. He will try to progress to appearing in a spring game in the next week. Thielbar is an impact reliever who will serve in the setup corps for the Twins again this season.