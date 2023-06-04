Thielbar (oblique) was not activated from the 15-day injured list Saturday as the Twins want to make sure he's fully healthy, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "It had been awhile since he had thrown, so we want to give him a couple of days," Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said.

Thielbar made two appearances at Triple-A and was expected to be activated from the injured list Friday. It's not clear how long the Twins will wait to activate him from the injured list, but it doesn't appear he's had any kind of setback.