Thielbar gave up four runs on four hits while retiring just one batter in Sunday's loss at Boston.

Thielbar has had a slow start to the season by giving up seven earned runs while getting just one out in his last two games. He's given up seven runs in 2.2 innings for an ugly 23.63 ERA. Thielbar improved his strikeout rate to 10.8 K/9 and reduced his walks to 2.8 BB/9 last season, but has no strikeouts and four walks this season. It's still early in the year, but it's a worrisome start for a pitcher who is being counted on as an impact reliever, especially against left-handed batters (.606 OPS allowed to lefties last season).