Thielbar (hamstring) a 20-pitch live batting practice session without issue Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Thielbar hasn't been able to run at full speed with his injury, but hasn't had issues pitching. There's still time for him to be ready for Opening Day, but he may need to show he can pitch in a major league spring training game in the next week.
