Thielbar (oblique) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The 36-year-old southpaw reportedly reached the mid-80s and was satisfied with his intensity. Thielbar will throw another bullpen session within the next few days, at which point the Twins will determine his next steps. Thielbar has been on the injured list since May 5 with a right oblique strain.
