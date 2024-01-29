Correa said over the weekend at the TwinsFest fan event that he "started turning the curve" with the recovery from his left foot injury in mid- to late-December, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Correa played through plantar fasciitis in his foot for the bulk of the 2023 season and didn't do any running or sprinting early on in the offseason. He admitted that the recovery "took longer than expected," but he's running, sprinting and hitting without issue now and has declared himself ready to go for spring training. Correa slashed just .230/.312/.399 with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs in 580 plate appearances last season while battling through the nagging foot issue starting in mid-May. Plantar fasciitis is an injury that can flare up again, which is worrisome, but Correa should be in line for a bounce-back 2024 campaign if he can stay healthy.