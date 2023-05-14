Correa went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-1 rout of the Cubs.
He piled up his production after the game was well in hand, connecting on a solo shot in the seventh inning and a two-run single in the eighth. Correa is showing signs of life at the plate -- he's cracked an extra-base hit in four straight games and has three of his six homers on the season in May, along with 11 of his 21 RBI -- but through 11 contests on the month he's still batting just .196 (9-for-46).
