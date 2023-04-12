Twins manager Rocco Baldelli believes that Correa (back) will be in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Baldelli notes that Correa will go through an "intense" day in the batting cage as a final test, and that the shortstop was able to work out Tuesday. The shortstop is out of action again for Wednesday's game against the White Sox while dealing with middle back spasms. It's concerning to see Correa missing games in the early part of the season, but it sounds like Minnesota is being extra careful with the 29-year-old.