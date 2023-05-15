Correa went 2-for-5 with one double, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Cubs.

After a slow start to the season (hitting .185 with a .624 OPS through his first 32 games), Correa is hitting .333 (7-for-21) with a home run and four doubles in his last five games. He has a 1.058 OPS over that span.