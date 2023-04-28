Correa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over Kansas City.
Correa's 421-foot shot in the fourth inning extended Minnesota's lead to 7-1. The star shortstop still has some work to do to get back to his normal standard, as he's slashing just .205/.280/.373 to start off the year.
