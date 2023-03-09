Correa has left Twins camp in preparation for the birth of his second son, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Correa figures to be away for a handful of days to take care of more important business before returning to camp. He's 3-for-9 with a walk and two strikeouts so far during Grapefruit League play.
