Twins' Carlos Correa: Not in Saturday's lineup
Correa is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Correa has gone 6-for-12 (.500) since being activated from the injured list, but he will get a day off Saturday for maintenance purposes. Nick Gordon will start at shortstop in Correa's place.
