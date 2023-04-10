Correa (back) remained out of the Twins' lineup for Monday's contest versus the White Sox, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Correa was initially expected to be back in there Monday after sitting out Sunday with some back tightness, but the Twins have opted to give him another day. He should have a good chance of playing Tuesday. Kyle Farmer will handle shortstop Monday.
More News
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Getting Sunday off•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Returns to Twins camp•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Leaves camp for birth of child•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Making spring debut Wednesday•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Won't participate in WBC•
-
Twins' Carlos Correa: Passes physical with Minnesota•