Correa had to be removed from Monday's loss to the Reds after aggravating the lingering plantar fasciitis in his left foot, so it's not surprising he's on the bench a day later. The veteran shortstop has dealt with foot issue for much of the season and was forced to miss a couple games last week. How much time Correa might miss this time around isn't clear, though at this stage, the Twins are labeling him day-to-day. Kyle Farmer is filling in at shortstop Tuesday.