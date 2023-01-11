Correa passed his physical, and the Twins are expected to officially announce his signing to a six-year, $200 million contract later Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

For most free agents who come to terms with teams on a contract, the physical exam is usually a formality, but Correa's ability to pass his medical tests is more noteworthy after he previously had deals with the Giants and Mets fall through earlier this winter due to reported concern about a previous surgery he had back in 2014 to address a fractured right fibula. Given that the Twins had a chance to get an extended evaluation while Correa played for the team on a one-year, $35.1 million deal last season, they were evidently more comfortable than the Giants and Mets in handing the 28-year-old shortstop a lavish new contract. Though Correa is guaranteed $200 million in the deal through the 2028 season, his contract contains playing time-based vesting options from the 2029 through 2032 seasons that could net him up to an additional $70 million.