Correa told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Sunday that, since being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his left foot in late May, "every step is a struggle."

"Every step is a struggle. It's not easy to deal with," Correa said. "Out of all the things I've played with in my career, there's nothing more painful than what I've been through this year. But I'm pushing through it. If it had been a free-agent year, I probably would have sat out more time to let it heal. But I'm here to help the team win games. Just my presence, I feel I need to be out there." Correa's nagging foot issue no doubt at least partly explains his struggles this season, as he's managed just a .708 OPS through 117 games. He has been better of late with an .882 OPS across his last 18 contests and said he feels an obligation to continue playing through discomfort as the Twins try to wrap up a playoff spot.